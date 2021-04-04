type here...
Teenage boys who killed 10-year-old Ismael in Kasoa for money speak

By RASHAD
The two teenage boys who have incurred the wrath of all the whole Ghana after they killed a 10-year-old boy in Kasoa for money has finally spoken on the incident.

Being interrogated at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, the two boys have finally confessed on what really happened when they got hold of 10 years old Ismael.

In a 30 seconds video that has found itself on social media and fast going viral, the two boys are laying blame on each other and accusing each other of causing the problem leading to the death of the kid.

It’s heartbreaking watching the two boys, Felix Nyarko, 18, and Nicholas Kini, 19 narrate how Ismael died.

10 years old Ismael was killed on Saturday, 3rd April 2021. Allegedly, he was killed by the two boys and they did the act because they wanted to sacrifice the boy for money.

Source:GHPAGE

