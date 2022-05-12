type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleTwo UPSA girls fight dirty in lecture hall
Lifestyle

Two UPSA girls fight dirty in lecture hall [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
UPSA girls fight in lecture hall
- Advertisement -

A video of two female students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) engrossed in a heated scuffle on campus has surfaced on social media.

In the fast trending videos, the duo can be seen aggressively swinging their arms in a bid to land punches at each other as they drag each other’s hair and clothes.

The underwear of one of the ladies spotting a long braided pink hairdo was eventually exposed after her skirt rode up above her rounded bum.

Two men quickly intervened to separate them before the worst could happen, while the rest of their mates cheered on and recorded with their phones.

Following the surfacing of the video on the local digital space, netizens have suggested that the only possible thing that could move to two to fisticuffs could be a man.

We are digging to find the true cause of the fight.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 12, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News