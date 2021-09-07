type here...
Two women beat a man for allegedly trying to woo a schoolgirl in trotro

By Mr. Tabernacle
Two irate women have disciplined a middle-aged man in a public bus with severe beatings after he tried to woo a schoolgirl who sat right beside him.

Apparently, the man sat close to the young girl in the ‘Trotro’ and tried his possible means to ‘sweet-talk’ the girl.

In the process of the man trying to get his way into the head of the 16-year-old, the women waded in an indignant approach.

From a video obtained of the moment, the man begged to be spared but that fell on deaf ears of the two women.

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

