“U cook” – Here’s all you need to know about Mcbrown and Empress Gifty’s trending ‘dirty beef’ (Video)

In a recent episode of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown showcased an unusual display of jealousy and envy.

The incident occurred following the announcement by UTV, a Despite Media channel, that they are launching a new cooking show to replace McBrown’s Kitchen, which McBrown took with her to Onua TV after her move between the two stations.

The new UTV cooking show is set to be hosted by Empress Noko Beautiful, also known as Gifty Adorye.

During her Onua Showtime episode on Friday, McBrown threw shade at UTV’s new endeavour during a conversation with Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

In a subtle yet pointed remark, McBrown asserted that her cooking show would continue to be the best in the country, regardless of the efforts made by her competitors.

This statement was seen as a direct jab at UTV’s upcoming show and its new host, Empress Gifty.

McBrown’s comments have stirred discussions among fans and industry insiders, with many interpreting her remarks as a rare moment of professional rivalry and insecurity.

Despite the competitive undertones, McBrown’s confidence in her show’s success remains unwavering.

However, Empress Gifty is yet to react to Mcbrown’s jab which has now turned into a national topic.

