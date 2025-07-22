type here...
U.S.-Based Ghanaian Doctor and OWASS Alumnus Creates AI That Helps Students Without Internet & Connects Job Seekers to Employers by Phone or WhatsApp

By Armani Brooklyn
Qwesi AI
Qwesi AI

In a world where most educational and job platforms demand smartphones and stable internet, a Ghanaian doctor in the U.S. has developed an innovation that flips the script entirely.

Dr. Paul Amissah, an old student of Opoku Ware School (OWASS), foot and ankle surgery resident, and founder of Kumasi Spice restaurant, has created Qwesi AI — a voice-based artificial intelligence that allows students and job seekers to get real-time help without internet, along with co-founder Rexton Itsiah.

Yes, you read that right.

With Qwesi, students in rural areas or underserved communities can simply call or text on WhatsApp and get homework support, essays reviewed, or job opportunities delivered—all through natural, human-like conversations. No apps, no data bundles, no complexity.

Dr Paul Amissah Founder of Qwesi AI - GhPage

Dr Paul Amissah, Founder of Qwesi AI

“Growing up in Ghana, I saw brilliant students fall behind simply because they lacked resources—not intelligence. I built Qwesi so that no young person has to miss out just because they can’t afford Wi-Fi or tutoring,” says Dr. Amissah.

Already, Qwesi AI has been tested by 100+ users, secured a spot in a global accelerator program, and is currently in talks with major job platforms like Jobberman to expand opportunities for the African youth.

Now, the voice behind Qwesi is speaking to both students and job seekers in local languages, answering questions, offering training leads, and even helping build a mobile-based credit score system for the unbanked.

Rexton Itsiah - Co Founder Of Qwesi AI - GhPage

Rexton Itsiah – Co Founder Of Qwesi AI

Dr. Amissah’s dream? To bring this solution to every school and every unemployed youth across Africa.

“If you can call a number, Qwesi can help you. That’s the future.”

? Try it now via phone call or WhatsApp: +1 201-979-0148
Follow the journey: [www.qwesi.org]

Qwesi AI - GhPage
