U.S, British and Dutch passports are all vanity - Prophet Kofi Oduro
News

U.S, British and Dutch passports are all vanity – Prophet Kofi Oduro

By Mr. Tabernacle
Prophet-Kofi-Oduro
Prophet Kofi Oduro, the lead pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, has expressed his displeasure with persons who equate the value of a foreign passport with a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD).

The outspoken man of God believes it is absurd for individuals to dispute the merits of having a foreign passport vs a PhD, especially when others are working to offer innovative solutions to help the globe.

Prophet Oduro addressed his congregation, calling the continuing social media discussions on passports and PhDs “nonsense.”

He stated that such talks are inherently erroneous since they have no value in death and are irrelevant to one’s salvation.

“Now, if someone possesses a Dutch passport, does it mean they no longer require education? They are demeaning education. While there are individuals conducting research into artificial intelligence and other areas, we are here talking nonsense,” he lamented.

“What significance does an American or British passport hold? It’s all vanity, and I’m indifferent to your opinion. When Ebony passed away, she didn’t take her visa-filled passport with her. I’ve lived overseas and am familiar with how things operate. There are opportunities, but it’s not as simple as it seems,” he fumed.

Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian who works as a cleaner in the Netherlands, started the dispute. According to Kofi Gabs, widely known as Mr Happiness, a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from Ghana.

Kofi Gabs made this comment after obtaining Dutch citizenship and a passport. His remark has generated an internet controversy. Do you still agree with him, or has Prophet Oduro convinced you?

