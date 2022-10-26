- Advertisement -

Amer Al-alwi, the UAE Ambassador to Ghana, has rejected reports that Ghana has been slapped with a visa ban by the United Arab Emirates government.

This follows a report by DW Africa on Monday that said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has barred nationals from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai.

According to the Germany-based news outlet, the ban takes immediate effect and affected countries are Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo.

The others include, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and Uganda.

However, Amer Al-alwi in an interview with JoyNews’ Samuel Mbura dismissed the reports and said they are mere rumours and unofficial.

“There is nothing official regarding or relating to the news. There is no official statement from my government or other government so the daily work routine is the same, nothing has changed until we find an official statement we cannot talk about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the UAE has adjusted its visa requirement for foreigners.

“We have adjusted the new visa system which is more flexible with the foreigner which makes the UAE easy to reach but for the ban, I can assure you we have no official statement about it,” he explained.