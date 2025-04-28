type here...
News

UBA Ghana Surprises Marketing Expect Gorbachev Awuah with A Birthday Celebration

By Armani Brooklyn

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana surprised renowned digital marketing expert Gorbachev Awuah—popularly known as Rems—with a heartfelt birthday celebration at one of its branches.

The surprise unfolded when Gorbachev Awuah was invited to the bank to resolve an account issue. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with a customised birthday cake bearing his name, and the celebration was shared with customers present at the time.?

Gorbachev Awuah, a prominent figure in Ghana’s Digital Marketing landscape, is the CEO of Visual Display Network and has managed the Digital presence of leading Ghanaian bloggers such as Zionfelix and Nkonkonsa and several Talents.

His influence extends to Brand partnerships with notable companies like Kasapreko and Papa’s Pizza amongst others.

In 2023, he was honored with the Digital Marketer of the Year award at the National Communication Awards.?

UBA Ghana, a subsidiary of the United Bank for Africa Group, has been operating in Ghana since 2004. The bank is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation in the banking sector. With 28 branches nationwide, UBA Ghana continues to prioritize personalized customer experiences.?

This surprise celebration honored Gorbachev Awuah’s birthday and also highlighted UBA Ghana’s dedication to recognizing and appreciating its loyal customers.

It’s rare to see a financial institution go the extra mile to celebrate an individual in this way — making the gesture truly remarkable.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The event served as an indication of the bank’s commitment to building strong relationships with its clients.?

Gorbachev Awuah expressed his gratitude for the unexpected celebration, thanking the bank for its thoughtful gesture.

The event was a memorable occasion for all who participated, reinforcing the importance of customer appreciation in the banking industry.

@iamremsover
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Couple crying woman

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Adjata and her boyfriend

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, April 28, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Shatta Wale threatens and warns Richard Nii Quaye

With just 10 Cedis you can get a lady to chop; Here are list of Ashawo joints in Ghana and their prices

Ashawo joints in Ghana

Kumasi gay guy beaten

Guy crying and gay guys

Ayisha Modi pro max- Hopeson Ardoye reveals Samira Bawumia is for the street as he exposes Dr. Bawumia & wife big-time

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways