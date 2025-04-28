UBA Ghana Surprises Marketing Expect Gorbachev Awuah with A Birthday Celebration

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana surprised renowned digital marketing expert Gorbachev Awuah—popularly known as Rems—with a heartfelt birthday celebration at one of its branches.

The surprise unfolded when Gorbachev Awuah was invited to the bank to resolve an account issue. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with a customised birthday cake bearing his name, and the celebration was shared with customers present at the time.?

Gorbachev Awuah, a prominent figure in Ghana’s Digital Marketing landscape, is the CEO of Visual Display Network and has managed the Digital presence of leading Ghanaian bloggers such as Zionfelix and Nkonkonsa and several Talents.

His influence extends to Brand partnerships with notable companies like Kasapreko and Papa’s Pizza amongst others.

In 2023, he was honored with the Digital Marketer of the Year award at the National Communication Awards.?

UBA Ghana, a subsidiary of the United Bank for Africa Group, has been operating in Ghana since 2004. The bank is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation in the banking sector. With 28 branches nationwide, UBA Ghana continues to prioritize personalized customer experiences.?

This surprise celebration honored Gorbachev Awuah’s birthday and also highlighted UBA Ghana’s dedication to recognizing and appreciating its loyal customers.

It’s rare to see a financial institution go the extra mile to celebrate an individual in this way — making the gesture truly remarkable.

The event served as an indication of the bank’s commitment to building strong relationships with its clients.?

Gorbachev Awuah expressed his gratitude for the unexpected celebration, thanking the bank for its thoughtful gesture.

The event was a memorable occasion for all who participated, reinforcing the importance of customer appreciation in the banking industry.