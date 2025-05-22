type here...
UC final year student, Candy Osei passes on

By Armani Brooklyn
Candy Osei

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is currently mourning following the untimely death of Miss Candy Osei Abora, a final-year student who tragically lost her life in a fatal gas explosion on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed in an official statement released by the Junior Common Room Council (JCRC) of the 32nd Valco Hall, where Candy stayed.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, May 20, expressed deep sorrow over her passing and extended condolences to her family, friends, and the entire UCC student body.

“Miss Candy was not only a valued member of our hall but a vibrant personality known for her warm spirit and dedication to her studies,” the statement read in part. “Her death is a great loss to all who knew her.”

Details surrounding the gas explosion remain limited, but campus authorities have begun investigations into the incident.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the explosion occurred within university premises or off-campus.

Miss Candy has been described by peers as kind-hearted and hardworking.

  UCC
  • UCC

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, May 22, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

