UCC ranked the number one university in the Ghana and best university globally

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghana’s University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked the number one university in the country and the best university globally for research influence.

UCC has also been ranked as the number one university in West Africa and part of the top five universities in Africa. This was contained in the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings.

The 2022 World University Rankings include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

Universities that want to be in the World University Rankings must publish at least 1,000 papers in reputable publications in a five-year period – between 2016 and 2020 for the 2022 rankings.

Universities are also excluded if they only teach in a single subject area, or if they don’t teach undergraduates.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that assess a university’s performance in four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking examined over 108 million citations from over 14.4 million research publications, as well as survey responses from nearly 22,000 scholars worldwide. A total of 430,000 data points were collected from over 2,100 institutions.

Source:GHPAGE

