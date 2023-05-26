“Ei Awurade mawu, mafaili!” – UCC student cries in shock after checking her results

- Advertisement -

A female student of Ghana’s Finest and Best University – the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is crying bitterly after she checked her semester results.

The lady apparently got the shock of her life as after opening the portal to check her results, the feedback got her eyes popping out in surprise.

In a video shared on Twitter, the lady is seen shouting in pain while telling the scores she got on the results of each course.

The video has since gone viral with a good number of netizens sharing and reacting to the footage.

Some who have encountered this pain before while in school also took the chance in the comments section to share their experiences.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO

https://twitter.com/i/status/1662055129330139138