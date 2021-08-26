UDS SRC President reacts to the GH¢63,175 bus terminal saga

- Advertisement -

Master Lukman Mohammed, the SRC President for University for Development Studies has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

He has come under severe criticism following the construction of the new bus terminal at the Tamale Campus of the school.

Lukman has been tagged as corrupt for spending a whopping GH¢63,175 from the student’s SRC dues for the bus terminal.

A photo of the said bus terminal has been in circulation on social media for the past two days as people have expressed shock over the output and attendant cost of the project.

Well, Master Lukman Mohammed has finally reacted to the brouhaha surrounding the Bus Terminal after the heavy backlash releasing a press statement to that effect.

According to him in the statement, the SRC didn’t handle any money used for the project.

He explains they only identified the project and recommended it to the Management of the school.

The SRC President continued that the Management of the school through its Works and Physical Development (WPD) unit initiated the project.

READ THE FULL STATEMENTS BELOW;