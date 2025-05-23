UEW lecturer murder: Suspect arrested after police investigations

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man in connection with the gruesome murder of Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku, a senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), whose body was discovered in a shallow grave at his residence.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Joshua Karry Arthur, was apprehended on Wednesday, May 22, 2025.

READ ALSO: Missing UEW professor found buried in his own home



According to police sources, Arthur was caught in possession of several items belonging to the deceased, including two Samsung smartphones, a laptop, a 50-inch television, and a car key to the professor’s Toyota Fortuner.

Preliminary investigations at the scene led police to a trail of blood stains, which extended from the interior of the house to a concealed area in the compound.

There, authorities discovered a shallow grave, later confirmed to contain the body of the missing lecturer.

READ ALSO: Okomfuo Yaa Bee accuses Dada KD of owing her GHS 10,000