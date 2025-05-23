UEW lecturer murder: Suspect arrested after police investigations

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man in connection with the gruesome murder of Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku, a senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), whose body was discovered in a shallow grave at his residence.
The suspect, identified as Mr. Joshua Karry Arthur, was apprehended on Wednesday, May 22, 2025.
According to police sources, Arthur was caught in possession of several items belonging to the deceased, including two Samsung smartphones, a laptop, a 50-inch television, and a car key to the professor’s Toyota Fortuner.
Preliminary investigations at the scene led police to a trail of blood stains, which extended from the interior of the house to a concealed area in the compound.
There, authorities discovered a shallow grave, later confirmed to contain the body of the missing lecturer.
