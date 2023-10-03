- Advertisement -

A level 300 student from the University of Education Winneba has allegedly committed suicide after she was found hanging from the ceiling of her room.

The deceased identified as Rita from sources was studying ICT and was still on campus for her mandatory industrial attachment.

Per the information we gathered, this unfortunate incident happened at her apartment which is closer to Sir Charles Beach in Winneba.

It continued that Rita arrived at the school yesterday October 2 to begin her mandatory attachment only to be found hanging from her ceiling earlier this morning.

As it stands now, the main reason why she committed the act is not known as the police just commenced investigations into the case.

Her body has been taken to the morgue for autopsy.

