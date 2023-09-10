type here...
UFC 293: Strickland defeats Adesanya to claim middleweight title in shocking knockdown

By Osei Emmanuel
Sean Strickland defeated Isreal Adeanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world with all judges scoring the fight in this favour.

A first-round knock down by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.

This upset for Strickland set’s itself as the highest for any UFC game and comes as a big surprise.

Sean Strickland will be credited as being the first UFC fighter to ever knockdown Israel Adesanya and worth to note that he dominated 4 out of the 5 rounds slated.

However, Canadian rapper, Drake, lost a $500,000 wager as his bet on Israel Adesanya winning by way of knockdown didn’t materialize. Has the Drake curse being reignited?

