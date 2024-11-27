GhPageNewsUG security guard fires Maa Lydia for gifting him rice and oil...
UG security guard fires Maa Lydia for gifting him rice and oil ahead of the elections

By Armani Brooklyn
UG security guard fires Maa Lydia for gifting him rice and oil ahead of the elections
UG security guard fires Maa Lydia for gifting him rice and oil ahead of the elections

A security guard at the University of Ghana, Legon, has raised concerns about a recent gesture by Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, in the lead-up to elections.

The MP reportedly distributed 5kg bags of rice and bottles of cooking oil to some constituents.

While acknowledging the gift, the guard questioned the motive behind it, noting that similar offerings had been made before previous elections but no tangible support had been provided over the years.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan

“These items cannot buy my vote,” he firmly stated, highlighting the need for sustainable development over temporary election-driven incentives.

This comes amidst growing discussions about vote-buying and the importance of fostering transparency and accountability in electoral processes.

Source:GHpage

