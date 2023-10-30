type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentUG student mixes gari with Indomie
Entertainment

UG student mixes gari with Indomie

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Legon-student
Legon-student
- Advertisement -

A video has gone viral and it shows a student from the nation’s premier university mixing gari with Indomie to eat.

In the footage, the unidentified student from the University of Ghana combied indomie with egg and vegetables and to the surprise of many added gari before mixing it.

The video has gathered a lot of reactions from people on social media.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reaction below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Wiley Wigle????: “What kind of hunger be this?????”

Iam-ModelDivah?: “After eating this and taking a bag of pure water,it will sustain him for the next two weeks ??”

Alice Tee: “Gari goes with everything ???”

Bridget ?: “Am not in legon but i can’t eat spaghetti without gari”

Affulblessing: “Jezz my husband dey legon? so na this he dey chop?????”

Ser_waah?: “The thing is the food is too small to satisfy him??”

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, October 30, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways