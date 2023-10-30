- Advertisement -

A video has gone viral and it shows a student from the nation’s premier university mixing gari with Indomie to eat.

In the footage, the unidentified student from the University of Ghana combied indomie with egg and vegetables and to the surprise of many added gari before mixing it.

The video has gathered a lot of reactions from people on social media.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reaction below:

Wiley Wigle????: “What kind of hunger be this?????”

Iam-ModelDivah?: “After eating this and taking a bag of pure water,it will sustain him for the next two weeks ??”

Alice Tee: “Gari goes with everything ???”

Bridget ?: “Am not in legon but i can’t eat spaghetti without gari”

Affulblessing: “Jezz my husband dey legon? so na this he dey chop?????”

Ser_waah?: “The thing is the food is too small to satisfy him??”