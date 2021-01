- Advertisement -

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office (thus has been re-elected for a sixth term), fighting off a challenge by former singer Bobi Wine.

Yoweri Museveni secured 58.6% votes whiles his rival Bobi Wine secured 34.8% votes.

A lot went on throughout the voting process with Bobi Wine and his team as well as his family going through the worse.

Museveni has been in power for 35years. He will surely not give up for Bobi Wine to overthrow him from the seat.