Many people were shocked when Ugandan politician Hon. Evelyn Anite explained why she had to take back the ambulance she had given to her district after losing the 2021 election.

In response to a tweet from AfricaFactsZone, Hon. Anite, the current State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization in Uganda, confirmed this startling information.

She thanked the well-known site for bringing up the problem and acknowledged that she had taken back the ambulance because her supporters did not support her in the election.

She continued by saying she did not regret what she had done.

She tweeted: “@AfricaFactsZone, Thank you for bringing this up. First, it’s true I took back my ambulance & I have no apologies for that. Why did I do it? It’s because they didn’t vote for me. So did you expect me to walkaway with nothing? Galatians 6:7 A man reaps what he sows.”

See her post below: