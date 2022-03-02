type here...
UK child star Mehcosa gets the internet buzzing with a cover of Black Sherif’s Second Sermon remix [Watch]

By Albert
UK child star Mehcosa gets the internet buzzing with a cover of Black Sherif's Second Sermon remix
Mehcosa, the UK child star, has hopped on Black Sherif’s Second Sermon remix track with a cover.

A cover that has overtaken the internet and has got much talking.

Mehcosa’s cover of the track has been applauded by many Ghanaians who appreciated the way she mastered the ‘Twi’ part of the track.

Mehcosa has done album covers for several songs but the one she has done for Black Sherif’s Second Sermon remix track appears to be one of her best.

Check Out Video Below:

Mehcosa is the UK’s singing prodigy with an electrifying voice. She has done song covers for Gyakie’s Forever, Patoranking’s Abule, and Davido’s Jowo.

