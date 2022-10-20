UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns just after 45 days in office

- Advertisement -

The UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned.

The shortest period of time for a UK prime minister is Liz Truss’ 45 days in office. George Canning, who served as prime minister for 119 days until passing away in 1827, has the second-shortest tenure.

The problem started on September 23 when her first chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, alarmed the financial markets with his mini-budget.

Speaking outside Downing Street, she claimed that she had informed King Charles of her resignation as Conservative Party leader.

In front of scores of reporters, she stated that “huge economic and international turmoil” existed when she took office.

She continued, “I recognize… given the circumstances, I am unable to fulfil the Conservative Party’s mandate for my election.”