Britain’s heir to the throne, Prince Charles, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from his London household.

It is not possible to determine who gave the Prince Charles the virus.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a statement from Clarence House, his residence in the capital, said Wednesday.

His wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

As the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, aged 71, is next in line to the throne, followed by his son Prince William.

More soon…