- Advertisement -

Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, a Nigerian pastor has shared with the rest of the world what he has witnessed from his perspective in the midst of the chaos.

Sunday Adelaja, the priest, stated that because social media is the most effective way for him to express what he and other residents of Kiev have been through at the hands of the vicious Russians, he wants everyone to pray for Russia.

From his home, the terrified priest said, he can hear bombs and intense shelling.

He posted: “Hello, Dear Friends,

While we still have access to the internet here in Ukraine, since no more telephone communication is possible within Ukraine, I will like to use this opportunity to send out this message to our friends and families all over the world.

Yes, it is true. We are under attack in Ukraine. We couldn’t believe it for a long time that Russian Federation would attack Ukraine, but alas it has happened. Personally, I thought this is not possible but I’m right now in the midst of it. Americans were right…

From my house here Kiev I could hear bombs and loud sounds of shelling. We are in the midst of a total war with Russia.

We stand in faith, we stand in God, we put our trust in his promises, while we hope for the best.

We ask the world to pray for Ukraine

Pray for peace

Pray for Russia

Pray for world leaders

Especially for the president of Russia, Ukraine, USA

Meanwhile, we are staying safe at home, praying and believing God for the best.

Thank you so much everyone for your prayers and support

God bless you richly

For The Love Of God, Church And Nation

Dr. Sunday Adelaja”

See the screenshot below: