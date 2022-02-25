Ukraine’s president bans males aged 18-60 from leaving the country as tensions rise

- Advertisement -

After Russian President, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine shortly after announcing a special military operation.

New information about a declaration put in place by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has people sending well wishes to Ukrainian men.

According to new reports, President Zelenskyy has banned males aged 18-60 from leaving the country.

This is so males can serve in the military if conscripted in, which is a law that says if you can fight, you have to fight.

President Zelensky said to ensure the state’s defence, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

A broad-based mobilization was ordered, covering the capital, Kyiv, and all Ukraine’s major cities.

In addition, the declaration also states mobilization shall be carried out within 90 days from the date of entry into force of this Decree.