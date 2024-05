Mr. Miracle who happens to be an uncle to a boy and a girl has found himself in a hot soup.

The news was made known by Isarael Joe, who took to his Facebook page to bring to the limelight what had happened.

Per the report, Miracle has been arrested by the police in Ekpan for repeatedly defiling his 8-year-old nephew and 4-year-old niece.

Following his arrest, Miracle confessed to the police how he was abused and taught about homosexuals in the Ekpan basic school in primary 6.