Lifestyle

Underage SHS students filmed drinking alcohol at a pub in their school uniforms

By Kweku Derrick
SHS students drinking at a pub
The spate of misplaced priorities and indiscipline among some students in Ghanaian schools, from junior level to tertiary level, is becoming distasteful.

If it’s not a sex tape emerging from one institution, it would be students breaking school code of ethics that will eventually land them in big trouble.

Yet another video showing a group of young female Senior High School students making merry at a drinking spot has found its way onto the internet.

These students who decided to ditch their books to go wayward are seen wearing blue uniforms and drinking alcoholic beverages including Club Beer and Smirnoff.

They appeared to have sneaked out of school during school hours to have fun at a public place when they should be in class studying with their mates.

Watch the video below

There have been mixed reactions from social media users who have intercepted the video.

While some have expressed outrage and condemned the students’ actions. Others see no wrong with young girls enjoying their best life.

Kweku: Nothing wrong here just young girls enjoying life

Ofori: The 35 and above grades fuo. Awiemfuo mma nkoaa

Roofman: Our future leaders are busy throwing their future away

Hannie: The main problem is the camera man! Problem no day home oh. Cameraman cause am.

Nipa y3 forken: Whoever sold them the alcohol should be arrested. There are girls under 18 years in the video for sure.

    Source:GHPage

