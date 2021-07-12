type here...
GhPageEntertainmentUnderground Nigerian artists are dating top stars in Ghana - Wendy Shay
Entertainment

Underground Nigerian artists are dating top stars in Ghana – Wendy Shay

By Qwame Benedict
Underground Nigerian artists are dating top stars in Ghana - Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay
- Advertisement -

Rufftown signee Wendy Shay has dropped a serious bomb on some Nigerian artists dating some top Ghanaian stars.

According to the ‘Champions League’ singer, some top Ghanaians stars are degrading themselves which is somehow worrying.

She explained when it comes to dating between the two countries, it is difficult to see an actor or actress in the limelight from Nigeria dating someone in Ghana.

But the story is different when it comes down here because most of the top stars are waiting and willing to enter into a relationship with an underground act from Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay who was speaking in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye was asked if she was willing to mention names.

She responded that she wasn’t going to mention any names but she has observed the phenomenon for some time now.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 12, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News