Rufftown signee Wendy Shay has dropped a serious bomb on some Nigerian artists dating some top Ghanaian stars.

According to the ‘Champions League’ singer, some top Ghanaians stars are degrading themselves which is somehow worrying.

She explained when it comes to dating between the two countries, it is difficult to see an actor or actress in the limelight from Nigeria dating someone in Ghana.

But the story is different when it comes down here because most of the top stars are waiting and willing to enter into a relationship with an underground act from Nigeria.

Wendy Shay who was speaking in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye was asked if she was willing to mention names.

She responded that she wasn’t going to mention any names but she has observed the phenomenon for some time now.