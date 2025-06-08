type here...
Undertaker shockingly narrates how he slept with a de@d body

By Mzta Churchill

An undertaker who goes by the name Nii has shockingly disclosed how he slept with a de@d body.

Speaking in an interview with Razak on Razak Ghana TV, Nii stated that once in his career, he had no option but to sleep with a de@d body.

Narrating the story, Nii stated that he was once booked to go and dress a de@d body a place far from home.

Nii noted that upon arrival, the “Abusuapanin” of the deceased told him that he had paid him, so, he has nothing to do with his accommodation.

Nii stated that, since that was his first time at the place and did not know anyone that, he had no option but to sleep in the room the de@d body was kept.

Nii gave a blow-to-blow account on what happened that night, stating that, it is an incident he really regrets and will never forget in his life.

