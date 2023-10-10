type here...
Unemployed Ghanaian youth returns GH¢100,000 he found inside taxi

By Osei Emmanuel
An unemployed Ghanaian man has shown his generous side and warmed many hearts after returning over GH¢100,000 and other items he found in the backseat of a taxi to Adom FM to help locate the owner of the missing items.

According to him, he boarded the cab from the Mobil fuel station at Nima to Abossey Okai when he spotted the tempting bundles of cash and the other items that he suspected another passenger might have left in the car.

Rather than drawing the driver’s attention, he took the items as though they belonged to him and went straight to the media house to ask for an announcement to help the rightful owner pick them up.

The praiseworthy development has been a subject of interesting conversations on social media, with many Ghanaians applauding the honest man, saying he is one of the few quintessential people alive. Some people have also admitted that they would have done otherwise if they were in the man’s position.

