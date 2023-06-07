- Advertisement -

Bright Kwame Amankwah, 33, an unemployed man, has been found guilty of theft and sentenced by a circuit court in Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, to six years in prison with hard labour.

Amankwah admitted to stealing Sarah Fosuaa’s handbag, which contained many keys, an Apple iPhone 7 Plus, a Techno Spark 4, two Itel keypad phones, GhC16,000.00 in cash, a wristwatch, perfume, a brassier, and a handkerchief.

The complainant, a mobile money agent, lived at ABB, a suburb in Dormaa-Ahenkro, while the convict stayed at AT, another neighbourhood in Dormaa-Ahenkro, according to Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare.

The Inspector claimed that on May 4th, at approximately 2030 hours, the complainant was leaving her church and heading toward the Dormaa-Ahenkro town with her handbag slung over her shoulder and her friend identified as Rachael.

According to Inspector Asare, midway through the complaint journey, the convict out of nowhere grabbed her bag from behind, removed the items stated above, and fled.

An alarm was raised and people came out to pursue and arrest him.

However, the criminal suffered a head injury as a result of his struggle with the chasers before they could make an arrest, Inspector Asare told the court.

Inspector Asare disclosed that a good samaritan looking at how the mob where handling the convict called the Dormaa-Ahenkro Police Station and personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the convict.

The Police took the convict to the hospital where he was treated, discharged and handed him over back to the police.

During interrogation, the convict admitted the charges levelled against him and that informed the judge to hand him the sentence.

