Entertainment

Ungrateful Delay has delayed me- Nana Tornado

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Nana Tornado has cried over his association with media personality, Deloris Frimpong, known on-screen as Delay.

Nana Tornado disclosed in a yet-to-be-released interview with Liz Media dubbed “Real Talk”.

Speaking with Elizabeth Essuman, Nana Tornado revealed that his association with Delay has badly affected him.

He stated that knowing the delay did not do anything good to him, but delayed his success.

He labeled the media personality an ungrateful being, stating that he did many good things for her but Delay paid him with evil.

