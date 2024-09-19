US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas got into a little altercation with an elderly Ghanaian man who seemed unimpressed with his presentation style.

According to the man, Twene Jonas should address the issues bothering the country but should stop insulting the country’s leaders.

He added that even if Jonas wants to insult the leaders it shouldn’t be one side, he is supposed to attack the opposition party too.

But Twene Jonas stood firm and told the man he had blasted the NDC and John Mahama in the past, so he had all the right to blast the current government.

The man tagged him as a poor person insulting people to make money but Twene Jonas opened his bank account to show the man his account balance to prove he was making enough money.

Watch the video below: