Actress Queen Sabi Debrah has granted an exclusive interview with GHPage TV to discourse after she was pointed into a VISA scam.

Days ago, an audio recording of the CEO of Union Group of Companies – Dr Augustine Opoku Agyemang’s wife surfaced in the wake of the VISA scam case.

In the audio, Mrs Mould Opoku Agyemang together with another Kumawood Actress called Queen Sabi Debrah faked visa recipients and dipped the clients of over Ghc 15 billion.

The wife of the CEO in an audio note available to GHPage TV admitted to squandering the money.

She, in the audio recording, mentioned that she doesn’t know what came over her for her to go that tangent of scamming clients which has put a dent in her husband’s name and company.

Well, explaining her side of the story Kumawood Actress strongly noted that she has NOT stolen or spent any money of clients as how the CEO is accusing her of.

Queen Sabi Debrah further disclosed that the CEO the first time he met her wanted to get into her pants but she never consented.

