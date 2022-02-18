- Advertisement -

A young lady who’s breaking the glass ceiling in the world of entrepreneurship in Ghana after venturing into sole proprietorship at a tender age has been spotted.

Adowarim Lugu-Zuri, an alumnus of the University of Ghana, established a thriving coconut selling business before the age of 20.

She got the idea for her trade after her encounter with a coconut seller who worked around her father’s office. As a teenager, she ventured into the sale of coconut which has proven lucrative.

A successful Adowarim now owns a company that produces and sells coconut in large scale.

Her company, Wazuri Ghana Limited produces has so far provided employment for more than twenty Ghanaian youths.

The story as shared by Charles Ayitey, a broadcast journalist for Joy News, on his LinkedIn timeline stated that:

Adowarim Lugu-zuri is one of the youngest Ghanaian entrepreneurs who is into coconut selling, a completely male dominated field in Ghana.

She is the founder and Manager of Wazuri Ghana Limited, a company that produces and sells coconut in large scale.

An encounter with a coconut seller who worked around her father’s office, inspired her to move into coconut selling which she found to be lucrative. Zuri later founded Wazuri Enterprise before she turned 20.

Her company, Wazuri Enterprise has so far provided employment for more than twenty Ghanaian youths. Rather than just be content with cashing in on coconut sale, Adowarim decided to solve an environmental problem with the coconut waste – the husk.

Wazuri supplies the husks to an energy company that turns them into charcoal for household use.

She advises that realising one’s dreams comes with a lot of challenges, and that determination and perseverance were key to overcoming the challenges.

Her motivational message for the youth is not to always look for huge sums of capital before they translate their wonderful ideas into businesses.

“Start small and someone will notice you and come to your aid”.

Adowarim was listed as one of WomanRising’s 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana in 2016.