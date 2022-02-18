type here...
GhPageLifestyleMeet the University of Ghana graduate who set up a successful coconut...
Lifestyle

Meet the University of Ghana graduate who set up a successful coconut business at age 20 and now has over 20 workers

By Kweku Derrick
Adowarim Lugu-zuri coconut seller
Adowarim Lugu-zuri
- Advertisement -

A young lady who’s breaking the glass ceiling in the world of entrepreneurship in Ghana after venturing into sole proprietorship at a tender age has been spotted.

Adowarim Lugu-Zuri, an alumnus of the University of Ghana, established a thriving coconut selling business before the age of 20.

She got the idea for her trade after her encounter with a coconut seller who worked around her father’s office. As a teenager, she ventured into the sale of coconut which has proven lucrative.

A successful Adowarim now owns a company that produces and sells coconut in large scale.

Her company, Wazuri Ghana Limited produces has so far provided employment for more than twenty Ghanaian youths.

The story as shared by Charles Ayitey, a broadcast journalist for Joy News, on his LinkedIn timeline stated that:

Adowarim Lugu-zuri is one of the youngest Ghanaian entrepreneurs who is into coconut selling, a completely male dominated field in Ghana.

She is the founder and Manager of Wazuri Ghana Limited, a company that produces and sells coconut in large scale.

An encounter with a coconut seller who worked around her father’s office, inspired her to move into coconut selling which she found to be lucrative. Zuri later founded Wazuri Enterprise before she turned 20.

Her company, Wazuri Enterprise has so far provided employment for more than twenty Ghanaian youths. Rather than just be content with cashing in on coconut sale, Adowarim decided to solve an environmental problem with the coconut waste – the husk.

Wazuri supplies the husks to an energy company that turns them into charcoal for household use.

She advises that realising one’s dreams comes with a lot of challenges, and that determination and perseverance were key to overcoming the challenges.

Her motivational message for the youth is not to always look for huge sums of capital before they translate their wonderful ideas into businesses.

“Start small and someone will notice you and come to your aid”.

Adowarim was listed as one of WomanRising’s 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana in 2016.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 18, 2022
    Accra
    moderate rain
    82.3 ° F
    82.3 °
    82.3 °
    72 %
    2.3mph
    63 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News