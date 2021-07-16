University of Ghana student falls from 3rd floor of Jean Nelson Hall

- Advertisement -

A Level 300 student of the University of Ghana has been rushed to the hospital after falling from the third floor of the Jean Nelson Hall.

The victim identified as Fawaaz was said to have been bleeding from the head while he was transported to the hospital.

According to reports, Fawaaz fell from the balcony when he was attempting to escape being assaulted by some two men who stormed his hostel.

Some eyewitnesses also disclosed that the student was pushed from the balcony after an argument with his colleagues.

Read comments below;

“I saw him coming down from his balcony. I saw him jumping, by the time I realized, he was on the floor. I don’t know what really happened in his room that made him to jump to the floor. We all heard noise but we can’t tell what happened,” an eyewitness stated.

This happens to be the second time such an unfortunate incident has happened at the University of Ghana campus.

Earlier this year, a similar incident was reported where a National Service person fell from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall.