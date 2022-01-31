type here...
Lifestyle

By Qwame Benedict
Lecturer and Judith
When we thought due to the exposé on some university lecturers in exchanging sex for grades which surfaced years ago, we thought that would deter others from engaging in the act.

But a university lecturer has become from a University in Nigeria has been caught on tape after a female student set him up for always demanding sex from female students in other to give them good grades.

The student who has been identified as Judith, the lecturer intentionally failed her so he could get the chance to sleep with her as that is how he has been doing to other students.

So with the help of some people, she set the lecturer up lo and behold he fell for the trap.

In a video sighted, the lecturer could be seen begging the lady not to release the video to the public for fear of being disgraced.

The female student in return also made the lecturer sign a cheque as evidence of the act.

More drama happened when the lady pounced on him and attempted to strip him naked so that the ‘cameramen’ could record everything just as he was about to sign the check for her.

The young men on the scene, who were filming the entire drama, also told him to take his hands off the trousers, as requested by the lady, in order to prevent them from interrupting their tape.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

