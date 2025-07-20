type here...
University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

By Armani Brooklyn
University of Niger

A female student of the University of the Niger, Iyienu, Anambra State, has been dismissed for indecency.

As confirmed, the lady was sacked after a room video featuring herself and her now ex-boyfriend went viral on social media.

As alleged, the now ex-boyfriend initially blackmailed her with the videos and after taking huge sums of monies from her; He still went ahead to share the videos with his friends who later shared them with other colleagues.

Another worrying video featuring the lady captures the moment she was humiliated and physically assaulted by the school’s security while being forcefully evacuated from the school’s compound.

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

