University student allegedly sells one of his kidneys to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

By Mr. Tabernacle
People are doing things for love. Not just normal things but extremely abnormal things that would leave you jaw gasping.

According to a screenshot of a story sighted online, a male University student of Port Harcourt popular as UNIPORT has done something shocking.

The student has sold one of his kidneys to purchase an iPhone 14 for his girlfriend instead of using the money for something better.

Beneath the post online is the photo of the young man happily flaunting the latest version of the iPhone series and plaster covering his right side where the kidney was removed.

What a way to express LOVE. Can you do same or even worst for Love? Lets’s get interactive in the comments section.

    Source:GHPAGE

