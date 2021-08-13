University Student reportedly takes her life after failing one of her course papers

- Advertisement -

A university student by the name of Oshokoya Deborah Ayomikun of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TUSED) in Nigeria has repeatedly taken her life after failing one of her course papers.

The female student who couldn’t stand the outcome of her results took her life by taking a poisonous substance suspected to be a snipper.

The Tai Solarin University of Education- TASUED SUG President, Comr Rabiu Sodiq confirmed the news to the public on Wednesday, 11th August 2021.

Mr Comr Rabiu in his statements amid the sad occurrence sent out some words of advice to the student body he lords over that taking away your life is not the best option irrespective of life’s difficulty.

Check Below his words of advice;

Here are pictures of beautiful Deborah who took her own life;