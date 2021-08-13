type here...
GhPageNewsUniversity Student reportedly takes her life after failing one of her course...
News

University Student reportedly takes her life after failing one of her course papers

By Mr. Tabernacle
University Student reportedly takes her life after failing one of her course papers
Oshokoya Deborah Ayomikun suicide
- Advertisement -

A university student by the name of Oshokoya Deborah Ayomikun of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TUSED) in Nigeria has repeatedly taken her life after failing one of her course papers.

The female student who couldn’t stand the outcome of her results took her life by taking a poisonous substance suspected to be a snipper.

The Tai Solarin University of Education- TASUED SUG President, Comr Rabiu Sodiq confirmed the news to the public on Wednesday, 11th August 2021.

Mr Comr Rabiu in his statements amid the sad occurrence sent out some words of advice to the student body he lords over that taking away your life is not the best option irrespective of life’s difficulty.

Check Below his words of advice;

Here are pictures of beautiful Deborah who took her own life;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 13, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
78.9 ° F
78.9 °
78.9 °
71 %
2.8mph
99 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News