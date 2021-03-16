University students suspended for fighting over girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Four male students of the Federal university Dutsin-Ma have been suspended following their involvement in occultism resulting to a fight.

Instablog9ja reported that the four students who are confirmed members of notorious cult groups were suspended by the vice Chancellor of the university Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi following a “Security Report which stressed that the four fought on campus.

SP Isah Gambo the spokesperson of the police who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters said Peter Enajo, 31, M.Sc Sociology; Lukman N. Aminu, B.Sc Computer Science; Musa Halidu, 25, B.Sc Sociology and Maikasa Victor Lawal, B.Sc Sociology, are members of Black Axe and Aye confraternity.

The spokesperson disclosed that there was a fifth suspect who is not a student known as Abdulllahi Ado.

SP isa Gamabo added that, the five were arrested on 4th March 2021 after they were engaged in heated confrontation leading to a fight over a girlfriend.