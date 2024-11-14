GhPageNewsUniversity suspends two female students for dancing naket at the beach
News

University suspends two female students for dancing naket at the beach

By Armani Brooklyn


The University of Johannesburg has suspended two female students, identified as Ayanda and Thandiwe.

The suspension followed after they appeared unclothed in a video taken at the beach.

The two students, both sophomores in the humanities department, were summoned before the university’s disciplinary committee for actions deemed as bringing disgrace to the institution.

Following the hearing, they received indefinite suspensions, with their return contingent upon further review by school authorities.

The university has yet to release a formal statement on the matter.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

