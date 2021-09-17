type here...
Until Arsenal wins the Champions League, I will never marry – Man vows

By Kweku Derrick
A die-hard fan of Liverpool has placed his cards on English football club Arsenal as he vows never to get married until the Gunners win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

According to the man with the Twitter handle, @Jeff_Tymer, he is not nursing any marriage plans and will continue to remain a bachelor if his wish is not fulfilled by the trophy-drought club.

However, he’s of the strongest conviction that the once fearsome club might soon claim the title.

He tweeted: “I will not Marry till Arsenal Wins the Champions League…”

Arsenal have never won the prestigious club title and in recent times have failed to even qualify to play in the Champions League.

