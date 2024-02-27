“Until I know my mistakes, I can’t confirm if I’ll do another Singathon” – Afua Asantewaa clarifies

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality and internet sensation, Afua Asantewaa has finally provided her fans and Ghanaians at large an update on her next steps concerning the Guinness World Record singing marathon attempt.

In a recent video sighted on Ghpage TV, she gave clues on whether she will embark on another singing marathon after the Guinness World Record confirmed her previous attempt was unsuccessful.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Afua confessed that at this point in time, should can not give a straight answer as to whether she would embark on another record attempt or not.

According to her, she’s still awaiting a response from the Guinness World Records on where she fell short in her previous attempt.

“I want to get a script in order to know what went wrong so that next time, if I decide to attempt the record, It will serve as a guide,” she said.

