Until I see Christian Atsu’s body, I won’t believe he is dead – Fmr player

Former Black Stars striker Emmanuel Clottey says he still cannot believe Ghanaian player Christian Atsu is dead and that he won’t believe Atsu is gone until he sees the dead body of the former winger in person.

When Atsu’s manager Nana Sechere revealed that the athlete had passed suddenly on Saturday, February 18, after being trapped in earthquake debris since two earthquakes struck Turkey on February 6, he said this in an exclusive interview with CITI Sports.

I still won’t believe it till I see his body, so Until I see the body of Atsu, I’m not sure what to say since, from the very beginning, I haven’t wanted to believe it, Clottey remarked.

At the 2013 AFCON, Clottey wore jersey number 17, and Atsu wore shirt number 7.

Atsu, a former player for Newcastle United and Bournemouth, went missing after the earthquake struck a fortnight ago, and it wasn’t until his lifeless body was found in Hatay’s wrecked apartment that his whereabouts were finally revealed.