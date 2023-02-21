type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsUntil I see Christian Atsu’s body, I won’t believe he is dead...
Sports

Until I see Christian Atsu’s body, I won’t believe he is dead – Fmr player

By Albert
Until I see Christian Atsu’s body, I won’t believe he is dead - Fmr player
- Advertisement -

Former Black Stars striker Emmanuel Clottey says he still cannot believe Ghanaian player Christian Atsu is dead and that he won’t believe Atsu is gone until he sees the dead body of the former winger in person.

When Atsu’s manager Nana Sechere revealed that the athlete had passed suddenly on Saturday, February 18, after being trapped in earthquake debris since two earthquakes struck Turkey on February 6, he said this in an exclusive interview with CITI Sports.

I still won’t believe it till I see his body, so Until I see the body of Atsu, I’m not sure what to say since, from the very beginning, I haven’t wanted to believe it, Clottey remarked.

Until I see Christian Atsu’s body, I won’t believe he is dead - Fmr player

At the 2013 AFCON, Clottey wore jersey number 17, and Atsu wore shirt number 7.

Read More: “Your dreadlocks is your bad luck” – Wakaso once warned Christian Atsu [Video]

Atsu, a former player for Newcastle United and Bournemouth, went missing after the earthquake struck a fortnight ago, and it wasn’t until his lifeless body was found in Hatay’s wrecked apartment that his whereabouts were finally revealed.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 21, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    2.6mph
    23 %
    Tue
    90 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News