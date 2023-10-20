Unusual size of pregnant woman’s baby bump causes stir – Video

- Advertisement -

A video capturing the size of a pregnant woman’s baby bump has become the topic of discussion online as folks debate the number of babies she’s carrying.

The pregnant woman was seen at a hospital, experiencing pregnancy contractions.

What got many curious was the size of her belly which was looking quite long.



Judging by the size of her baby bump, some netizens concluded that she was definitely expecting triplets or more.



Below are some of the reactions from shocked netizens who have come across the circulating video…



@Queen oluwafunmilayo Esther asked: “abeg how many babies dey …congratulations oo”

@perry remarked: “Later he go ask what do u brin to d table ?? women bring humans to d world ? congratulations ????”

@Dj Prince Churby 232 SL stated: “Respect women please ? ,they suffers alot in labour.

love to every women ? ? ? on earth ?.”

@Adeolayinka enquired: “So this is one baby??? The baby enjoyed all this space sha, the real idan ? congratulations to you ? …”

@TAJ said: “this is surely 3 triplets and I tap into the grace of motherhood in Jesus name.

congratulations my dear sister and to all mothers in the world ?????”

