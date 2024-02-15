Upcoming female singer accuses Abeiku Santana of trying to chop her before promoting her – Screenshot

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana is in trouble for allegedly requesting sekzz from an up-and-coming female musician.

According to the lady budding female singer named Edna FG, Abeiku Santana attempted to sleep with her.

Edna FG levelled these wild allegations against Abeiku Santana in a social media post that has since gone viral.

According to her, Abeiku Santana promised to promote her music career but requested she also give back something before he helped her.

In a lengthy post, the aggrieved singer revealed that Abeiku Santana booked an appointment to meet her at Tawala to discuss things with her.

He asked about his life and she told him that she was an orphan and had to drop out of school because she had no one to help her. Because of that, music is her haven which she intends to build a future of.

Abeiku Santana went ahead to listen to her music which he confessed was nice but asked her what she could also give in return for his help.

However, the lady declined and that was it. Everything Abeiku Santana promised her, he didn’t fulfil.

According to her, she is speaking out because she cannot afford to dump her talent just because she is not ready to give sekzz a break limit.

