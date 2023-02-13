It’s 12:04 am in Turkey as of the publication of this article and still no news of Christian Atsu and the Hatayaspor sporting director.

But there’s still hope that the aforementioned people are alive as 3 living people have been detected by the thermal camera.

The thermal cameras have picked up heat signatures indicating 3 people are still alive in the wreckage.

This new report has rekindled hopes that Christian Atsu, as well as many victims trapped, would be rescued alive as rescue workers have received the enhanced equipment to speed up their work.

UPDATES

Let's hold on and hope that Christian Atsu will be part of the 3 living people detected.



Meanwhile, the relatives of Christian Atsu are still waiting in front of the collapsed Hataway Residence building where the player is believed to be trapped under rubble.

An image of them at the site show despair on their faces, despite keeping hopes alive that the player may be found.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing after one week.

