Blessing Karami, a 26-year-old woman who had been declared missing in Abuja, has been found dead under tragic circumstances.

Blessing, a student at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), went missing after leaving her workplace in Garki, Abuja, on September 11, 2023.

Her elder brother, Genesis Moses Karami, who travelled from Kaduna to Abuja to lead the search, made the grim discovery of her decomposing body in the Karmo district of the Federal Capital Territory.

The police had arrested one Aminu, the deceased’s boyfriend, for questioning regarding her disappearance. Genesis Karami received a mysterious call with information about his sister’s body, but it later turned out to be false.

“The caller said he saw a female body in Idu, so we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to the office the day she went missing,” explained the brother to the police.

Despite numerous attempts to contact the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) without success, Karami and a group of policemen went to the Karmo police station. However, the caller continued to mislead them by changing locations until they eventually gave up and left.

On September 20, Karami confirmed to the media that his sister had indeed died.

Her decomposed body was found in the Karmo bush, and it was in such a state that they were unable to move it.

They had to arrange for environmental personnel to come and assist with the removal and burial on-site.

Friends, family members, and acquaintances have expressed their grief on social media following the tragic discovery of Blessing Karami’s lifeless body.

