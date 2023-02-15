A piece of new troubling news from Turkish authorities confirms that Christian Atsu was not found under the rubble despite the fact that his apartment was located by TTK miners yesterday.

According to this new report, there are no signs of human existence in the rubble – Making it difficult to confirm the present state of the missing player as to whether he’s alive or not.

Prior to the discovery of his apartment in the Renaissance building at Hataysapor, a pair of the player’s shoes was found which heightened the possibility of his existence under the wreckage.

READ ALSO: Update: TTK miners finally discover Christian Atsu’s room; Finds his personal belongings

But it’s quite unfortunate that in spite of all these, the player was still not found after a thorough and extensive search which was conducted in the localized area of his apartment.

A member of the rescue team who spoke to newsmen just a few hours ago is reported to have suggested that although Atsu might was affected by the earthquake but they don’t trust he was in the Renaissance building at the time of its total collapse else he would have been found by now.

In his own words;

The apartment of our brother Christian Atsu was localized but he wasn’t there under the rubble although he left his teammate Sam Adekugbe’s house at 03.30 and went to his own home. HE’S STILL NOT FOUND ! He was definitely affected by the earthquake but maybe he was somewhere else.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s twin sister reveals the player’s current condition

It’s been 10 days since Christian Atsu got missing following the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that happened in Turjy and the northern part of Syria.

Just a day after the incident, it was reported by BBC, CNN and other astounding media outfits that the player has been found but it was another victim who shares a striking resemblance with Atsu who was rescued alive.

READ ALSO: Update: Christian Atsu’s room detected; Search and rescue efforts are in full swing