Earlier yesterday, it was reported that the Turkish rescue team finally received the necessary equipment to rescue the people trapped under the Hatay Renaissance building where Christian Atsu was lodging on the 9th floor before the unfortunate incident.

Recall that during an interview with BBC news just last Friday, Christian Atsu’s wife, Marie revealed that the rescue team were lacking some essential tools which could speed up their work.

After she made that report, thermal cameras later confirmed that many people were alive under the rubble of the Hatay Renaissance building.

This new report rekindled the hope in Ghanaians that Christian Atsu might be alive and would be saved very soon.

A new positive report that has been confirmed by Turkish officials has it that Christian Atus’ room has been detected.

According to sources, this will make the work of the miners who are on the site very easy to find the missing player as search and rescue efforts are in full swing.

Social media users who have come across this price of good news have entreated all Ghanaians to keep praying for the football star

